SHAMOKIN — The case against a witness in a 2018 Coal Township homicide was moved to juvenile court in Northumberland County.
Madison Collins, 19, of Coal Township, was 16 years old at the time of the incident that led to the death of David Rivera in 2018. Collins is facing two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, a felony count of hindering prosecution and two misdemeanor counts of unsworn falsifications to authorities.
Since Collins is charged with felonies, the proceedings are still open to the public, said Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn on Wednesday.
Judge Paige Rosini granted the request and continued all other motions until a later date. She said Collins and defense attorney Robert Hoffa, of Williamsport, needed to talk to juvenile probation to provide information about Collins.
Collins, Seth Lytle, John Feather were arrested in connection to the 2018 robbery that led to Rivera being shot and killed. Sabian Ebersole, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter but President Judge Charles Saylor rejected the original plea deal.
Coal Township police say Feather, Collins, Lytle and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on January 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana. When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and Ebersole allegedly shot Rivera.
The three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night, police said.