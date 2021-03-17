The light at the end of the tunnel grows each week it seems.
We have surpassed one year of COVID-19 in this country and our state and within a few days — Sunday, to be exact — Montour County will mark the anniversary of the first infection of someone from our community.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he was easing limits on restaurants and bars. Eateries that complete the state’s self-certification would be able to seat customers to 75 percent capacity, up from 50 percent, pubs would now be allowed to serve alcohol without requiring a food purchase and that customers would be able to sit at bars again, with social distancing limitations. Bars will also be able to serve alcohol past 11 p.m.
Gyms, personal service salons, theaters and malls can also move to 75 percent capacity and indoor and outdoor gatherings of all types also got capacity boosts.
The new rules take effect on April 4, Easter Sunday, which is one of the busier holidays for many restaurants — an industry that was hit hard during the shutdowns and mitigation efforts meant to keep our hospitals from being overrun by a highly contagious disease that we are still trying to understand.
Take these new rules, the increase in vaccinations and the decrease in deaths statewide together and it’s difficult to not be optimistic. Remember the good old days? In 2019, we shopped maskless in grocery stores, enjoyed nights out with friends and hugged loved ones in long-term care facilities without the fear of becoming infected or infecting someone else.
A little more freedom right now, however, is not a license to be careless.
We’ll be wearing masks in public until enough vaccines have been administered. Only 10 percent of the U.S. population has been vaccinated so far. Only 5,745 Montour County residents have full vaccine protection from the virus.
COVID-19, like the many other coronaviruses we had discovered prior to it, is likely not going to be eradicated. It’s likely to continue to mutate and cause new concerns across the globe. It’s the reason health experts urge us all to continue to follow protocols drilled into us over the past year: Wear a mask, social distance, practice proper hygiene and stay home if you’re not feeling well.
Lower, or at least steady, new daily infection numbers in the county, Susquehanna Valley and state indicate what we’re doing is keeping us on a path toward new good days ahead.