Hopefuls spend election day campaigning

The two party candidates vying to fill the 85th District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representives in Tuesday's special election spent much of the day meeting potential voters, pumping up their volunteer workers, making phone calls, and going door-to-door, seeking last-minute votes.
Republican David Rowe said he started out the morning at 6 a.m. in Mifflinburg.
Mid-morning, Rowe walked back and forth on Walnut Street knocking on doors, he said.
"The ones that were home were aware of this election day," he said. "But the large majority of homeowners were away that early. It's difficult to catch working people at home at 10-11 a.m. on a weekday."
"We were waving signs with a bunch of supporters," he said. "Reminding people that there was a special election. Elections like this, turnout is usually pretty low, so we were trying to get people out. Making them aware was our biggest objective."
Rowe and his volunteers then had breakfast at DC Coffee and Tea Company in Mifflinburg, "supporting small businesses," he said. "Then we started pounding the pavement. We have teams of canvassers in Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and across the Midd-West school district. Walking the neighborhoods, letting people know it was election day."
Rowe spent time on the phones in the afternoon. "Even though I knocked on several thousand doors, there were still thousands of people I never got to."
So he spent Tuesday afternoon with supporters at his house making calls. "There are some rural areas I didn't get to yet," he said. "It's about reminding people to get out and vote."
Rowe voted at 1:30 at the Eichorn Middle School, East Buffalo Township precinct 3.
Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay, the Democratic candidate, had some patient appointments in the morning to meet at her practice in Sunbury. "Then I canvassed," she said. Along with her volunteers, "we covered all the areas we needed to."
Rager-Kay was pleased with the turnout in some key targeted areas, such as in Lewisburg, East Buffalo Township and Selinsgrove.
"I'm happy with how hard we've worked on this," Rager-Kay said. She spent the rest of the day making phone calls, getting out the vote.
Early afternoon indications were that the turnout was better than expected, said Greg Katherman Union County director of Elections and Voter Registration. "Our original guesstimate was that it would be a light day, at 20-something percent. Early on we had the idea it might be higher than that, but you really can't tell, because I don't know what all our precincts are seeing."
Turnout ended up being 31.49 percent in Union County and 27.06 percent in Snyder County.
Logistically, things fell into place "when we got the date of the election," Katherman said. "We had to see if our precinct judges were available. We had to change two precincts at Bucknell because of early student arrivals. Bucknell was very helpful in moving two polling stations to the Langone Center."
Katherman had not heard of any issues regarding write-ins.
At East Buffalo Township Precinct 2, at 1:30 p.m., 300 of a possible 1,200 people had already voted, said precinct Judge Emily Stowe.
"It looks to be a nice turnout. Maybe more than we originally anticipated," said EBT 3 precinct Judge Bonita Solomon, who said 222 of a possible 1,146 had voted by 2 p.m.
Stowe and Solomon said the heaviest part of the voting day would be after people finished work. Polls closed at 8 p.m.
Pat Nace, Snyder County director of elections, anticipated a turnout of about 25 percent. At 3 p.m. Tuesday she was seeing about a 15 percent turnout, but expected that to change.