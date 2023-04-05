Hospice of Evangelical will be holding its first Remembrance Walk on Sunday, May 7. The walk will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Shikellamy State Park, 401 Bridge Ave., Sunbury (Packers Island).
Designed to remember the life and legacy of loved ones, the event is open style. Participants can drop in any time during the afternoon to walk the park. The walking path is a paved, one-mile winding nature walk. It is handicap accessible and has benches and swings along the trail to stop, rest and reflect.
Participants are invited to stop at the pavilion where there will be light refreshments, resources and staff from Hospice available to meet, talk and share in memories of those who passed.
This event is open to anyone in the community who has experienced the loss of a loved one.
For more information on the Remembrance Walk, call Hospice of Evangelical at 570-522-2550. To learn more about services available for end-of-life care, visit www.EvanHospital.com/Hospice.