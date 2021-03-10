DANVILLE — Eligible Montour County hospitality industry businesses — including restaurants, bars, taverns and hotels — were urged by county commissioners at Tuesday morning's meeting, to apply for a new round of COVID-19 grants beginning Monday.
Grants under the COVID Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, or CHIRP, were appropriated statewide by county, according to population, said Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren. Montour County received it's share, $206,480, last Friday.
Businesses should apply as soon as possible, Holdren noted, "because once that share goes, and it will go fast, that's it."
Businesses can apply at the Community Giving Foundation's website, www.csgiving.org, from Monday until the funds are exhausted, or June 15.
"The grants will range from $5,000-$50,000, and the funds are intended to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Holdren added.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), will receive the applications and determine eligibility and grant amounts. They will then disperse the funds to the awarded businesses.
Eligibility includes, "but is not limited to having fewer than 300 full-time employees, a net worth not greater than $15 million, a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts when comparing 2020 to 2019, and the entity must be located within Montour County," Holdren said.
Complete eligibility details can be found at csgiving.org.
There will also be a link to more information on the Montour County website.
"We've been working closely with SEDA-COG to develop mechanisms of how the program is going to work," Holdren said.
Pennsylvania’s state legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf approved this program, which provides $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They (state legislators) mandated that the counties had to use a certified economic development organization or community development financial organization to disburse the funding through grant agreements with eligible businesses,” said Holdren.
Holdren said owners could still apply even if they received CARES money in earlier rounds of relief funding.
"There should be enough to share," he said. "So we are urging everyone to apply. Don't be discouraged. It will be worth your time."
CHIRP fees and costs
The last time, with CARES funding, Holdren said, “we did a lot of work on our own. And we got the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation (CSCF) to help us with the matrix that would rate and justify that companies met all the state requirements to qualify for the grant.”
The CSCF did this at a fee of 1 percent of grants rewarded.
The way the state wrote CHIRP was that the economic entities could charge up to $500 per application, Holdren said.
“We didn’t want to have that much in administrative costs,” Holdren said. “We wanted it to go directly to the impacted entities.”
SEDA-COG originally came to Montour County with an offer of $300 per application, not to exceed $5,700, which is just under 3 percent of the total grant.
Due to added responsibilities, SEDA-COG requested an increase to $340 per application, with the total not to exceed $6,610. That number now would represent 3.2 percent of the total CHIRP grant awarded to Montour County.
Commissioners approved the increase at Tuesday's meeting.
“Last summer our administrative cost was 1 percent and now it will be 3.2 percent,” Holdren noted. “So my point is that the state mandate hurt our ability to put the most money into the hands of the small businesses we are trying to help.”
Holdren’s issue has been with the legislation and how it was written. He called SEDA-COGs requested fee "very reasonable.
“We need to comply with the state regulations,” he said. “We will use SEDA-COG, which will provide us good service at a reasonable price but it’s not as cheap as we could have done it if the state hadn’t put these restrictions on us.”
This fund will absolutely have an effect on all aspects of life in Montour County, said Commissioner Trevor Finn.
"If you go to fundrasiers, these are the folks who donate food or a meal at those fundraisers," Finn said. "They deserve our support. These small businesses are the backbone industries of our community. That's why we are wholeheartedly supporting this program."
Other business
Earlier in the meeting, Holdren read a letter sent to the commissioners by the Montour Historical Society regarding the Montour Solar One project.
The Historical Society, Holdren read from the letter, "has no position as to the merits of the application (by Talen/Pattern to establish the solar farm), but we are concerned about the possible disturbing of indigenous artifacts when the panels are constructed."
The society asked that as people are constructing those panels, they should be aware that there could be artifacts in the area and that it could be from ancient burial grounds. Any artifacts found should be turned over to the Historical Society.
Tim Hippensteel, project manager with DRIVE, then updated the county on how the broadband expansion project (through CARES Act funding) was progressing.
Hippensteel said that two new towers were installed in Anthony and Mayberry townships. "We want to get them online as soon as possible," he said.
"This project has taken a bit longer than we expected," he said. "We've run into a multitude of delays, such as supply chain issues, COVID protocol things. And weather has impacted us, with snow last month. But we are in a pretty good spot right now."
A key spot is on Bald Top Road, he said. Equipment there has been installed and is ready to go. "Bald Top is a key link to getting into the western counties," Hippensteel added.
Once everything is up and running, he said, everyone in Montour County should be covered.
Rental assistance
Greg Molter, director of Human Services, said the county has received funding under the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
"This program," Molter said at Tuesday's board meeting, "is different than most of the previous programs offered to help our residents. It allows for assistance with utilities as well."
The funding for Montour County was set at $1,198,992. Of this, Molter explained, $1,090,004 will go directly to clients.
The remaining funds will be used to provide housing stability services and administrative necessities.
The Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services is working on developing the instructions and regulations for administering this program.
Molter expects those regulations to be available sometime this week.
"Once we have those instructions, we will open our process for accepting applications," he said.
There is a dedicated email address and phone number for this program, humanservices@montourco.org. Residents can also call 570-293-1180.
The program "also allows us to pay back rent, as far back as March 13, 2020 to the present," Molter said, if a person is eligible. It also allows can help pay rent moving forward, up to three months — if a person is eligible.
Tuesday's meeting was the first this year that allowed public in-person attendance at the new administration building, 435 E. Front St.
Masking and social distancing is still in effect in the building.