Pennsylvania hospitals and health care providers will share $1.25 billion of the first $30 billion disbursement of the Provider Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, according to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.
The CARES Act authorized $100 billion to support COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue for hospitals and health care providers. This first round of funding is disbursing $30 billion. 12,661 Pennsylvania health care providers are receiving $1,246,250,076.
"Pennsylvanians have access to dedicated health care workers, world-class care, and the top medical innovators in the world. Implementing the CARES Act and delivering $1.25 billion to hospitals and providers in Pennsylvania will help cover COVID-19-related expenses and care for patients in need,” Toomey said.