Regional hospitals continue scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, amassed a waitlist of 8,000 by mid-March. In a statement from the hospital Monday, all on the original waitlist had been contacted to schedule an appointment.
The hospital administers about 1,200 doses weekly on average. As of Monday morning, 14,554 total doses were administered with 5,609 people fully vaccinated through the hospital.
“The hospital is currently working through inquiries made through its website and hotline for Phase 1A individuals and is scheduling throughout April and May. As eligibility expands, registrations will be scheduled for a vaccine at the next available clinic,” according to Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager.
To schedule a vaccination with Evangelical, visit www.evanhospital.com/virus and fill out the Request for Vaccine Form or call 570-522-4530, option 1, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Geisinger has 11,000 vaccine appointments booked this week, according to Joseph Stender III, media relations specialist. The health system administered more than 233,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday. More than 36,000 people used Geisinger's vaccine appointment registration form online to schedule vaccinations, Stender said.
Eligible community members interested in joining Geisinger's waitlist can do so at geisinger.org/COVIDVax, on myGeisinger, or by calling 570-284-3657. As appointments become available, patients will be contacted to schedule a vaccination.
UPMC administered 335,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland as of Monday morning, according to a statement from the hospital system. Regionally, 26,330 doses have been administered at UPMC clinics in Clinton, Lycoming, Potter and Tioga counties — 9,815 of which were second doses completing a two-step vaccination.
The UPMC waitlist totals 480,928 with 92,160 doses scheduled so far for those waiting in line.
Heather Stafford, clinical director, Infection Prevention and Control and Nursing Education, UPMC in Northcentral Pennsylvania, said the hospital system anticipated the expansion and has been preparing.
“The commonwealth is giving us both notice of deliveries and shipping more vaccine to us recently. We’ll schedule as far forward as we can, based on these notices. We want everyone to have the comfort of knowing when you arrive to get vaccinated, we’ll have that vaccine here for you,” Stafford said.
To schedule a vaccination through UPMC, visit www.vaccine.upmc.com or call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.