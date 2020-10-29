The owner and general manager of a Pocono hotel await sentencing on sex trafficking charges after a near six-year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed.
Nazim Hassam, 64, owner of the Howard Johnson, and Faizal Bhimani, 43, both of Bartonsville, now face sentencing after being convicted of sex trafficking and drug charges on Oct. 23, after a two-week trial in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Both men were convicted of aiding and abetting sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, and sex trafficking conspiracy, as well as drug trafficking conspiracy and managing a drug-related premises.
The jury also found the Pocono Plaza Inn guilty of managing a drug-related premises, and Hassam, part-owner and vice president of Om Sri Sai and managing shareholder of both hotels, guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy and two counts of managing drug-related premises, Freed said.
The six-year investigation into sex trafficking, drug trafficking, and violent crime in Monroe County was conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, Freed said.
This case began in 2014 with an FBI investigation into the “Black P Stone” gang, a set of the “Bloods” responsible for gun violence and drug trafficking in Monroe County at the time, according to Freed.
More than 35 witnesses and 150 exhibits, established that the Howard Johnson Hotel was a safe haven for criminal activity between 2011 and 2019, Freed said.
Bhimani, as manager, made rooms available for sex traffickers and drug dealers, and at times took payment for the hotel directly from the proceeds of criminal activity, according to Freed.
Dozens of women were compelled by multiple traffickers to conduct prostitution in the hotel either by physical force, threats, false promises, or coercion, including through blackmail and drug addiction, Freed said.
“Women who were addicted to heroin, crack, or other controlled substances were provided with just enough drugs to keep them working, and pimps used their addictions and the threat of withdrawal to control them,” he said. “Several admitted sex traffickers testified at the trial, explaining how they used these various methods to compel women to sell sex and turn over all of the proceeds. Multiple survivors also testified that they were required to follow the traffickers’ rules, were forced to rely entirely on the traffickers for food, clothing, even hygiene products, and they were often punished for violations with violence, including sexual assault.”
Freed said 40 individuals have been convicted federally as a result of the investigation, many of whom trafficked women and drugs in the Bartonsville Howard Johnson and the Pocono Plaza Inn.
“This investigation is an outstanding example of how the Task Force model works as a force multiplier,” Freed said. “When federal agencies like the FBI join with local law enforcement agencies, officers who know their local jurisdictions better than anyone, we can accomplish far more than either can do on their own. My office and the federal agencies who fuel OCDETF are proud to stand side by side with our brothers and sisters in state and local law enforcement, and grateful for their invaluable efforts and insights that have made this six-year investigation a success.”