MILTON — The Housing Authority of Northumberland County (HANC) at its October 2020 meeting received a $15,000 donation toward the ongoing “Fight the Blight” efforts from the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA).
This was the third year for such a donation from the AOAA. These donations have now totaled more than $25,000. The proceeds help the authority leverage other grant funds and undertake projects in their “Fight the Blight” program throughout Northumberland County.
In early September, the AOAA planned, organized and hosted the “Fight the Blight Benefit Ride.” This planning was done in conjunction with the Anthracite Trail Riders along with some other fantastic and very gracious volunteers who assisted the AOAA team in organizing and planning the ride. On the ride day, over 800 participants came to the AOAA for the event which included a ride through a portion of Trevorton and lunch offered by the Zerbe Rod and Gun Club.
For more information about the Fight the Blight efforts, contact the Housing Authority of Northumberland County at 570-742-8797. For information about the AOAA visit its website at www.aoaatrails.com or call 570-648-2626.