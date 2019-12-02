The social media-driven #GivingTuesday campaign begins today. The movement was started in 2012 and has raised more than $1 billion in the U.S. alone according to the GivingTuesday website.
Several Valley agencies and organizations are participating at centralpagivingtuesday.org. Individuals can choose through the website to donate to the agency of their choice.
These are the participating agencies:
Berwick
Berwick Area United Way, Berwick Area YMCA, Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, The Dental Health Clinic,
Bloomsburg
AGAPE, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, Cats in Bloom, Coalition for Social Equity, Columbia Child Development Program, Columbia County Traveling Library, EOS Therapeutic Riding, The Exchange, S.M.I.L.E., United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, Your Loving Choices
Danville
Danville Child Development Center, Ronald McDonald House, Thomas Beaver Free Library
Halifax
Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA
Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley CASA, Transitions of PA
Millville
Greenwood Friends School
Northumberland
SUNCOM Industries
Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA