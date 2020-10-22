Floodplain restoration work progressing along Bull Run in Hufnagle Park is the start of broader changes pursued at the public space for the better part of two decades.
Contractors continued to remove earth from the creek channel’s west side Wednesday at the project site along Sixth Street, immediately north of the Saint Louis Street bridge. They’ve already removed a portion of the concrete wall from the channel.
The streambank has been lowered and will be gently sloped allowing access to the creek. A bridge abutment will be built along with a shorter precast block wall lining the channel. The bank will be seeded with grass and planted with trees and native shrubs.
The effort is to naturalize the area while also improving flood protection, improve the ecosystem for aquatic wildlife and attempt to connect the creek with passersby.
“When the creek rises, the water will have the ability to flow into the new floodplain area instead of staying in the channel,” Borough Manager William Lowthert said.
Earthwork Services of Danville is the project contractor. Work began about three weeks ago and is anticipated to last into November. The cost is estimated at $142,202, funded with Community Development Block Grant money.
Kerry Broadt of Earthwork Services said precast blocks from Paxton Precast of Dalmatia would be set beginning this week. The blocks are made of concrete and dyes sprayed to imitate real stone. The lower wall would be done in a week, he said.
Overall, Broadt estimated the project is about halfway finished but that it would progress quickly once the lower wall is done.
“Once the lower wall is completed, we will work on the curved upper wall (at the bridge), and the remaining items would be the railing on the upper wall, installation of some trees (Winter Serviceberries and various Redbuds), two ‘sitting rocks’ for the public to enjoy the new area, and then final grading and seeding,” Broadt said.
The project complements a larger project in the Bull Run Greenway to restore a longer stretch of the floodplain, mitigate flooding, connect a new mixed-use path to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail portion east of Route 15 and develop nature-play areas in Hufnagle Park incorporating natural playground features.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods secured a combined $1,350,000 in state and federal funding for the larger project.
Lowthert said he expects the council to seek bids for that project in January with construction to begin next spring and be completed in late 2021. He said both the parking lot along the park and the playground are expected to be closed at some point due to construction.