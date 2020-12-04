SUNBURY — Hundreds of people strolled downtown Sunbury Thursday night for the traditional late-night shoppers' event.
Nearly 20 businesses participated, including the Sunbury Market House and the new Sunbury Train Station.
"We do this every year," Ilene Bausch, of Sunbury, said. "We look forward to walking around and checking out what everyone has."
Her husband, Andy Bausch, of Sunbury, agreed.
"We have now made this a yearly thing like religiously we come," he said. "It's a lot of fun and we get to walk around and see what's new."
Jennifer Loss, of Selinsgrove, said she wanted to come and bring her two children to ride the horse and carriage that is offered each year.
"How cool is this," she said. "The kids were so excited to be able to get the ride."
Inside the Market House, stand owner Jackie Mull said she participates each year to sell Christmas crafts.
"I got my Christmas music on and I am ready to go," she said. "Even though everyone is worried about COVID-19, I think people are coming out and being safe. It's one of those nights where everyone just gets to walk around and enjoy themselves."
Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker said she was happy to see people out enjoying themselves.
"It was great to see shoppers walking around downtown," she said. "From the carriage rides to Santa's house, people got all the best of a small-town Christmas."