ELYSBURG — What has become a solemn ceremonial tradition saluting surviving veterans and those who never returned home drew a crowd of more than 100 to the Ralpho Township Community Park on Labor Day in Elysburg.
Marine veteran Samuel Hayes, of Catawissa, said he’s not missed an All Home Days for the last 10 years. “I served in Vietnam, and friends that I had never made it home. This annual service means a lot to me.”
Temperatures that topped 95 degrees kept the crowd seeking shade, but everyone was in place by the time program emcee Dick Simpson, former commander of American Legion Post 44, Northumberland, began. He said that this year’s ceremony was dedicated to women who have served in the nation’s military.
Simpson introduced Karis Hagen, an Army veteran, who now serves as pastor at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Red Cross.
Hagen began her speech by mentioning the many women who have served our country, from the American Revolution to modern day Iraq and Afghanistan.
“They served in the Civil War, even though they weren’t officially in any units. Women served on the battlefield, helping soldiers,” Hagen said.
Today, women compose 17.3 percent of the military. “Think of it,” she said. “One of five people in the military are female. It’s been a long time coming.”
But Hagen’s message was also somber.
“There is sexism still, and sexual assault,” she said. “It is getting better, less prevalent, but it is a reason why some women choose to leave the service.”
Hagen always wanted to be in the military, she said. “I had no desire to be a pastor, and yet I heard the call to pastor soldiers.”
She also said that it is not common to see women as members of the American Legion.
“That has to change. I am a veteran. And other women veterans should join American Legion,” Hagen said.
Overall, she said, “it has been my privilege to serve in the military.”
The more solemn moments of the ceremony included the reading of those in the area who have died in the military. Eighty names were read.
Then taps was played, followed by the military funeral honors of the firing of three rifle volleys.
“I appreciated the focus on women who have served. I never did, but one of my relatives was a nurse in the Army during the Iraq War. Everyone in our family is proud of her,” said attendee Owen Yeager, of Shamokin.