HARRISBURG — Hundreds of pro-life supporters rallied on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday during the state’s first March for Life, a march a year in the making.
Monday’s event was originally scheduled for last May, but like many things in 2020 was a casualty of COVID-19. The march coincided with the state House of Representative’s first day back for the fall session on Monday. It is an offshoot of the larger march on Washington, D.C., held each year.
Theresa Cantine has attended three of the marches in the nation’s capital and was glad to have one closer to home with a more local feeling. On Monday, she drove from her home in Northumberland with five of her six children.
“It was great to see such a huge crowd there,” she said. “Obviously things happening at the state level across the nation are very exciting, so we wanted to encourage our state-level lawmakers to act.”
Among the speakers Monday were Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Jeanne Mancini, the president of March for Life Defense and Education Fund and keynote speaker Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director who is now an anti-abortion activist. State legislative leaders also spoke, including Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County.
“If we keep working, if we keep making sacrifices, not only will we see a time where abortion is illegal in this country but friends, we will see a time where abortion is unthinkable,” Johnson said.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a former state representative, made the trip back to his old workplace.
“I was thrilled to stand with the hundreds of pro-life Pennsylvanians for the first annual March for Life,” Keller said. “(The) turnout is a clear indication of just how important standing up for life is to Pennsylvanians. I will always fight for policy measures that ensure every life has the chance to realize its fullest potential.”
Cantine said the event was very well organized and the message was clear.
“It was more personal than the national one, which is so big,” she said. “I believe in liberty and justice for all. I am speaking for those who can’t speak, who are vulnerable. Who is more vulnerable than the unborn?”
“We are proud to host this first-ever Pennsylvania March for Life and to be joined by so many remarkable pro-life leaders who in their own ways work daily to build a culture of life. We hope this event will energize the people of Pennsylvania to help shape local policies that respect the rights of the unborn,” said Mancini.
Gov. Tom Wolf has said previously he will veto any bill restricting women’s reproductive rights and reiterated those thoughts Monday in a statement from his office.
“As I have said before, so-called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice. They further magnify social and economic disparities within health care, counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a scientific basis,” he said. “As governor, I have vetoed 3 anti-choice bills that have come to my desk. Make no mistake, I will veto any others. Instead of rallying for policies that have detrimental impacts on commonwealth residents, we should all be focused on policies to support women, children and families.”