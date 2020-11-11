HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined Hunger-Free Pennsylvania and Hunters Sharing the Harvest are urging Pennsylvania’s more than 850,000 licensed hunters to consider donating a deer to Pennsylvanians in need of food this hunting season.
A nonprofit organization, Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH) coordinates the donation, processing, and distribution of venison to Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity. In 2019, HSH coordinated record donations for the program with more than 160,000 pounds of venison distributed to provide 822,000 meals to Pennsylvanians in need. On average, a single deer donated can provide up to 200 meals.
In 2019, the Department of Agriculture renewed a five-year contract with HSH to provide funding to defray costs of processing the donated venison. Under the contract, the department pays up to $145,000 annually in processor costs.
Hunters interested in participating can take their deer to one of the participating deer processors throughout the state and donate any amount of their venison to the program. For more information on Hunters Sharing the Harvest, becoming a corporate sponsor, or donating through their Buck for the Pot initiative, visit sharedeer.org.
— THE DAILY ITEM