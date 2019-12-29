By Joe Sylvester
COAL TWP. — Six people were transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash just east of Excelsior, Coal Township, early Sunday afternoon.
Coal Township Police Patrolman Kevin Malukas said Shawn Spotts, 26, of Mount Carmel, was eastbound on Route 901 at about 1 p.m. when his Dodge Dart hydroplaned on the wet road and traveled into the westbound lane, causing an oncoming Kia Sorento to roll over as the driver tried to avoid a collision.
Spotts’ car continued on for about 50 yards to where his vehicle crashed head-on with a Kia Sportage operated by Owen Corrigan, 45, of Ashland. It was raining at the time, Malukas said.
Spotts, Corrigan, his wife, Jessica Corrigan, 37, their 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter, and the driver of the Kia Sorento, whose name the officer didn’t have, were all transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Malukas said. Spotts and Owen and Jessica Corrigan were listed in fair condition at Geisinger on Sunday evening, a nursing supervisor said.
Police did not release the children’s names. Hospitals do not release a patient’s condition without having a name.
A passenger in the Sorento, Randy Evert, 55, of Ashland, was uninjured, Malukas said.
The officer said no one had life-threatening injuries. He termed the injuries moderate to minor. All drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts, he said.
All vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.
In addition to Coal Township police, Shamokin and Mount Carmel Township police, Coal Township and Shamokin fire departments and Area Services and Elysburg ambulances responded to the crash. All cleared the scene by just after 2 p.m., Malukas said.