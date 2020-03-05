MONTOURSVILLE – Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 should expect alternating lane closures in the westbound and eastbound lanes, beginning next week in Union and Northumberland counties.
Green Acres Contracting Co. Inc. will install guide rail upgrades in both directions from the Clinton County line to the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County as part of long-term guide rail project, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The work will begin on Monday during daylight hours.
This work is part of an $8.8 million guide rail upgrade project at multiple locations in North-central Pennsylvania and is expected to take several weeks to complete.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
