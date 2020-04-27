— A woman from western Pennsylvania was killed in a crash along Interstate 80 in Union County, state police at Milton reported.
Brianna M. Kimmel, 28, of Oakmont, was killed in the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car Sunday afternoon, state police confirmed in a release.
State trooper Kyle Thorpe said Kimmel was the driver of the car, a 2010 Kia Rio. Addam M. Brown, 36, of Lake Harmony, was driving a 2018 Freightliner Cascade tractor and trailer. He was not injured in the crash that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. and shut down the highway for several hours.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 199, near the Mile Run exit in West Buffalo Township, according to a county 911 dispatcher.
According to police, Kimmel was traveling in the passing lane when her vehicle went out of control. It spun across the right lane, exited the highway. After leaving the highway, Kimmel's vehicle hit a guide rail, spun back into the highway, across the right lane and into the left. Brown's Freightliner, which had moved to the left lane, struck the driver's side of Kimmel's car. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.
PennDOT issued a lane restriction advisory for the left — or passing — lane of I-80 between mile markers 198 and 199 due to the crash. The lane was closed for about 3 hours, according to PennDOT.