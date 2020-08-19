DANVILLE — Lane restrictions are in place for work this week on Interstate 80's eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Green Acres Contracting is installing new raised pavement markings between mile markers 216 and 222, just west of the Danville exit (Exit 224), today and Wednesday, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The right (driving) lane will be closed while work is underway.
This project is part of a district-wide raised pavement markings project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15 and 54.
The state Department of Transportation is urging motorists to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
The district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23. Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on the $123,000 project.
— JOE SYLVESTER