DANVILLE — Motorists who drive Interstate 80 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented today in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Work will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to be completed on Wednesday at 6 a.m., weather permitting.
The left, or passing, lanes will be restricted while the contractor, HRI, Inc., fills-in the rumble strips in preparation for a six-mile roadway restoration project.
Motorists can expect lane restrictions at eastbound mile marker 221 and westbound mile markers 222 and 217, both westbound.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
While normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, this project is part of critical work addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions.
— THE DAILY ITEM