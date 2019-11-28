Illustrated map created by local artist highlights Lewisburg businesses

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership produced a new business directory featuring an original illustrated map of the downtown and its surrounding landmarks.
Cornelia Carpenter, an artist based in the borough, drew the map in ink and painted the outline in watercolor. Reprinted in a directory, it highlights 111 locations in the borough, largely along Market Street: shopping, museums, services, entertainment, lodging, dining.
Ellen Ruby, executive director, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP), spoke excitedly about having a new directory featuring the work of a local artist.
“We had, like, nothing for the last two years,” Ruby said inside a conference room at the LDP office. “We get a lot of visitors to the downtown. This allows them to find what they’re looking for easier.”
Carpenter moved to Lewisburg in 2018. She’s had a lifelong interest in maps — exploring them as a kid, studying geography and fine art at the University of Denver and illustrating maps of countries and for commercial and personal projects ever since.
“I walked up and down Market Street about a dozen times taking photos and sketching. It was really important to me that the map evoked the happy atmosphere of Lewisburg,” Carpenter said. “The most challenging part was figuring out how to fit the businesses on both sides of Market Street into the shape and size of the foldout map, along with the outlying businesses and the rest of town. It became apparent that with the space that needed to be covered, I needed to take artistic liberties and the illustrations of town could not be totally exact.”
Carpenter drew five drafts of the map before it evolved into the final work. To her, she said the most important illustrated landmarks include the railroad bridge over the Susquehanna River, the borough’s three-globe lampposts, Hufnagle Park, the town’s churches spires and the railroad.
LDP’s executive assistant, Lynne Ragusea, introduced Carpenter to Ruby. Ragusea met the artist at a yoga studio and followed her work on Instagram where some of Carpenter’s maps are uploaded.
“I immediately fell in love with her stuff. It reminded me of maps in tourist towns,” Ragusea said.
While Carpenter worked on the image, Ragusea and Ruby worked on the content. They identified and continually proofed contact information for each highlighted location. They even stood with Carpenter on some Market Street corners to ensure the featured stores were in the right places, Ragusea said.
“I thought it was the perfect idea to have someone local do a local map that would add to the charm of our town,” Ragusea said.
LDP is selling 10 giclee prints, numbered and signed by Carpenter, for $150 each. The business directories are now available at businesses throughout Lewisburg. For more information on the prints or the directories, call LDP at 570-523-1743.