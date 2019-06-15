LEWISBURG —Concerned Americans in Lewisburg will be conducting an #ImpeachTrump event today at 1 p.m. in front of the downtown post office, 301 Market Street. It's all part of a National Day of Action calling for an impeachment inquiry in Congress. The nationwide actions, said organizer Andrew Ostrowsky, will take numerous forms to demonstrate outrage at Trump and put pressure on Congress to act.
Locally, there will impeachment teach-ins, where speakers will discuss the range of abuses and crimes against communities and the Constitution that warrant an immediate impeachment inquiry.
Several national groups are involved including in the Day of Action, MoveOn, By the People, and their local co-sponsoring partner, the Susquehanna HUB for Progress.
— RICK DANDES