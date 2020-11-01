SUNBURY — Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and several other high-profile members of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign stopped in Sunbury Sunday and encouraged the crowd of more than 600 people to go out and vote on Tuesday.
"This is like my second home here in Sunbury," Barletta, of Hazleton said. "I couldn't wait for the bus to pull in and be able to see all my friends from here."
Barletta was joined by Congressman Fred Keller, R-12, of Mifflinburg, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, of West Virginia, U.S. Rep Jason Smith, of Missouri, TW Shannon, co-chair of Black Voices, Matt Schlapp, co-chair of Catholics for Trump, and Tommy Hicks, co-chair of the Republican National Committee.
Each person asked voters of Northumberland County to make sure they go to the polls on Tuesday.
"This is an important time for us," Schlapp told the crowd. "We need to make sure you all get out and vote. And vote for Donald Trump."
Shannon said he wanted people to stop being shamed for supporting Trump. "How many people have lost friends over who they are supporting?" he asked the crowd. "How many people have been targeted on social media? Well, don't let that stop you. Go out and vote."
Miller said she loved Sunbury. "What a great little place," she said. "What a great crowd and I am happy to be here with you all."
The event came together in less than 24 hours as Northumberland County Republican Committee Chairwoman Deb Betz said she was informed there would a few "top-ranking officials" arriving at the Victory Center, on 3rd and Market streets.
Eric Trump was originally scheduled to join the rally, but he had something come up and had to leave the tour, Betz said.
"I was thrilled to see so many people here," she said. "This is awesome and the reason they wanted to come here was because of all of the hard work by our volunteers."
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was also impressed with the crowd size. "It shows the Republicans are coming together," he said. "This is great to have these people stop in Sunbury and visit with us."
Keller agreed. "I am always around here," he said. "To have these folks stop and want to meet people from our area is just great. The message is clear. Go out and vote."
People began to gather around 3rd and Market streets at 2 p.m. and even stood in the spotty rain showers.
One of those was Amanda Wagner, 39, of Sunbury, who said she was excited to come and see the bus.
"Despite the weather, it was awesome to see people out supporting President Donald Trump," she said. "This was very neat to have this happen in our city.
"We are honored to have these people visit us here in Sunbury," she said. "The volunteerism from this area for President Trump is the reason today is happening."
Tim Moltron, 44, of Lewisburg, said he wanted to come and see the bus and show his support. "This is just awesome that this happened in our area," he said. "I think it shows that we matter and our vote matters."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he received notice the event was taking place and worked with city officials to close down Market Street from 2nd to 3rd streets for about an hour while the officials spoke.
"We had no issues and everyone was respectful and peaceful," Hare said. "We were happy that everyone followed the laws and there were no issues at all."