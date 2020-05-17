In-class 'snowball' fight pushed Danville's Baney into Teacher of the Year finals

Andrea Baney wishes she could take credit for the snowball game.
The Danville Area School District teacher introduced the game into her fourth-grade math lessons to make learning more fun.
The idea, which she picked up from another teacher online, is a favorite lesson she talked about during her interview as a semifinalist for 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. The state panelists who interviewed her named her as one of 12 finalists for the honor last week, along with Selinsgrove Area teacher Debra Barrick.
"They asked me to describe one of my favorite lessons, how I use data in the classroom," said Baney, 35, who teaches fourth-grade math at Liberty Valley Intermediate School. "How I help students socially and emotionally."
She said she has known since she was in second grade that she wanted to be a teacher. All because of her second-grade teacher, who made her students feel valued, supported and loved. She knew she had the mentality to do the same as a teacher.
She also likes to make learning fun.
In the snowball game, students work on one problem on a worksheet but don't write their names on the sheets. Then Baney tells them to crumple up the papers and throw them like a snowball. The students then pick up a random "snowball," uncrumple it, work on the second problem, crumple and throw, and so on until they complete the problems. In the end, she holds a recycling bin so they can throw the crumpled papers in.
"They get to throw the snowballs at me," she said. "They just think that's hilarious."
"Andrea has been not only a great teacher but a great leader of her peers," said Liberty Valley Principal Lee Gump.
He said whenever he looks into her room or stops in, she is sitting at a semi-circle table helping four or five students. That's one of several teaching centers set up in the room. Students can visit one to work on enrichment, another for remediation, at another they can work on a math program on their Chromebooks.
"She is always on task," Gump said. "She balances high expectations for her kids but also cares for them tremendously."
Students, parents, peers and members of the community were eligible to submit nominations for Teacher of the Year.
Nominated last fall, Baney, a Montoursville native who has taught at Liberty Valley for 12 years, had to complete an application and write an essay to submit to the state Department of Education. In February, she found out she was a semifinalist and in late February, she did a Zoom interview with the panel.
Round 3 of the process is when the finalists teach a class and video the lesson, but with schools shut down, the department is delaying that task until the fall. In December, the 12 finalists will head to Hershey, where the Teacher of the Year will be announced.
"I truly enjoy being with my students every day," said Baney.
She also is excited about the nomination.
"I'm just so incredibly honored to be in the top 12," said Baney, who lives in Kelly Township, Union County, with her husband, Greg, and their 8-year-old son, Colton. "I feel very blessed."
"She really is a gem," Gump said. "We're so proud of her. The fact she's being recognized on the state level for what she's doing, we're excited."