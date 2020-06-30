SUNBURY — A man accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz will be transported from Northumberland County Jail next week to attend a hearing in person at the county courthouse.
Christopher Weston, 38, of Shenandoah, will appear at 9:15 a.m. July 7 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor for a defendant's omnibus pretrial motion. The majority of defendants have appeared via videoconference, but Weston requested to be physically present in the courtroom for the hearing.
Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Weston is facing 27 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault.
Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn't legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston's Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.
