LEWISBURG — The incoming class of Bucknell University has more local students than any other class in the past 10 years, according to a university press release.
Of the Class of 2023’s 968 new students and 28 transfer students, 24 come from high schools within 45 minutes of campus, the release states.
The university received 9,845 applications worldwide to join the incoming class.
Bucknell University opens its 174th academic year at Convocation at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
President John Bravman will deliver the address at Convocation, which will be followed by a candle-lighting ceremony on Malesardi Quadrangle.
According to a press release, the first-year student body includes nearly 17 percent students of color, almost 6 percent international students, nearly 10 percent first-generation students and about 7 percent who are Bucknell legacies. The class had an average scholastic GPA of 3.58.
Enrollment entering the 2019-20 academic year is 3,659 undergraduate students and 56 graduate students.
