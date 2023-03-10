LEWISBURG — An incumbent and a former supervisor will be on the ballot as they compete for one seat in East Buffalo Township, according to paperwork filed this week in Union County Board of Elections office.
Incumbent Supervisor Char Gray will be on the Republican ballot and former Supervisor Chairman Thomas F. Zorn will be on the Democrat ballot. The position is for six years.
Gray and Zorn will not face each other in the May primary election, but will square off in the general election in November.
Only one seat is open this year.