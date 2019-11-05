SUNBURY — Longtime City Councilman Jim Eister will be joined by political newcomer Josh Brosious on Sunbury City Council for the next four years according to unofficial election results.
Brosious was the top vote-getter among the 2,192 votes cast in the race. Brosious received 40.8 percent with 895 votes. Eister finished second with 813 votes, a little more than 37 percent.
Democratic nominee Victoria Rosencrans — with 471 votes — finished third in the three-person race to fill two empty seats.
Eister said he was thrilled to be back on the board and thanked Brosious for stepping up to run for a seat.
"It is always nice to see young people run and we get to hear new and fresh ideas," Eister said. "I also want to thank the voters for once again putting their faith in me."
Brosious said he is looking forward to working with the rest of the council.
"I want to thank everyone that came out and supported me at the polls," he said. "I feel honored that they trust me to hold this position and represent them on council. I'm excited to work with all council members and the community to make Sunbury a great place."