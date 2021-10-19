MILTON — An incumbent and newcomer will be vying for the Region III seat on the Milton Area School Board on Nov. 2 as the only competitive race in the district.
Incumbent Kevin Fry will be on the Democratic ballot while newcomer Joshua Hunt will be on the Republican ballot.
“I am running to maintain my seat for Region 3 on the Milton Area School District Board of Education because I am passionate about education, our community and our students,” said Fry. “I am a Milton graduate, my children have graduated from Milton and are very successful and I have grandchildren in three of the schools in the district. I have always focused on keeping a line on taxes and have a record of voting against proposals that I do not believe are in the best interest of the students or the community.”
For example, he said, in the recent budget, he was the lone nay vote because he couldn’t justify the request for additional staffing as he tries to hold the line on taxes.
“I will continue my efforts to secure funding for the capital campaign, even though I am not a member of this committee, because my belief is that every dollar I can raise is one less dollar the taxpayers are responsible to fund,” he said. “At present, I have raised in excess of $217,000 for this project. I also continue to try to hold administrators and staff fiscally responsible. I want to assure my constituents that I am always available to listen to concerns and to seek answers for their questions. I do not have any specific personal agenda and I am looking at this position as an important job in and of itself — not as a stepping stone to future political aspirations.”
In light of recent events, a major decision will need to be made in the search for a new superintendent, he said.
“It must be someone with a forward thinking vision, but also one who can develop relationships with staff and community,” said Fry. “As always, the annual budget is of primary concern. We must hold a line on taxes, especially in light of the possibility for additional renovations and/or upgrades (e.g. HVAC) in the near future. It is necessary to maintain buildings for the safety of our students as well as to keep pace with the demands of the twenty-first century related to technology, etc. We also need to continue advocating with local legislators to reduce unfunded mandates to lessen the burden on local taxpayers.”
In addition, he said school boards need to encourage legislators to continue efforts to equalize funding across districts within the commonwealth and to re-examine the distribution of funds for charter and cyber schools.
As reflected in the meeting minutes of the agenda item at the Oct. 19 public meeting, Fry said he voted in favor of the Parental Opt-Out Exemption Form.
“I believe the entire mandate was developed too quickly and should never have been turned over to local school boards,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to have been thought through carefully at the state level and it placed the difficult decision in the hands of local volunteers. Unfortunately, it has divided communities and become the major focus of the educational environment when our attention should be devoted to the education of our students. As important as this issue is, we need to return to the real reason the school board exists — addressing budgets, staffing, educational goals and all other important day-to-day operations of the Milton Area School District.”
Hunt said he is running for school board director to assure the concerns of parents, students, and taxpayers are heard.
“Milton School District has made positive academic and curricula choices; I am determined to build on that foundation to assure students are prepared for post-graduate work or college and are aware there are many opportunities for well-paying careers in trades and technical fields,” he said.
The most pressing concern is recruiting and hiring a new superintendent “who will excel at administration duties, while being responsive to the concerns of the community, the school directors, students and their parents,” he said. “I will seek a candidate who is concerned with educational achievement for all students, including those with learning challenges. The new superintendent must reflect the values of those who live in Milton School District.”
Hunt said he is concerned about mandates of any kind.
“Mask mandates may be only the first related to COVID as vaccine mandates continue to be discussed,” he said. “I believe parents and students should make the decision whether to mask or not. Local districts should not add additional regulations to the current Pennsylvania mask mandate. I will fight to prevent mandates that infringe upon personal freedoms.”
In the Region II seat, incumbent Director Brett Hosterman, who cross-filed, will be on both the Democratic and Republican ballot.
Incumbent Alvin A. Weaver Jr. and newcomer Stephanie Strawser, who only filed for Republican, will both be on the ballot for two seats in Region I.