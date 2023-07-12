MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District wants to remind farmers and agricultural, livestock and equine operations that they need the following plans:
A manure management plan (MMP) or nutrient management plan (NMP) if farmers produce or utilize manure, and
An agricultural erosion and sedimentation plan (Ag. E&S Plan) or conservation plan if farmers raise crops or hay or graze pastures.
Farmers who do have these plans should check if they are up-to-date and reflect their current operation.
Farmers who do not have these plans or are not sure if their plans are sufficient to satisfy PA regulatory requirements, should call the Conservation District and set up a meeting with Barry Spangler, agricultural conservation technician, at 570-837-3000, ext. 5, from 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.