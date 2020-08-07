COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate already facing attempted homicide charges tried to wrestle a Taser away from a correctional officer to use on him and other staff in Northumberland County Jail last week, according to court documents filed by county Detective Degg Stark.
Akeem Tyree Gregory, 30, of Shamokin, has been incarcerated at the facility in Coal Township since Feb. 22 for shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. He is now accused of assaulting a correctional officer on July 29 at the facility in Coal Township.
On July 29, jail staff approached Gregory's cell with orders to move him to a restricted housing unit. Gregory refused to submit to hand restraints, according to court documents.
During the ensuing struggle to restrain and move Gregory, Lt. Joshua Ressler deployed a Taser, but Gregory gained partial control of the Taser and attempted to use it against Ressler and other staff members, according to court documents.
Ressler quickly activated the safety switch to prevent its use and re-holstered the device, according to court documents.
Corrections officer Cody Bartholomew sustained a cut below his right eye after striking it off of a plastic chair during the struggle. He was treated by the jail's medical facility, according to court documents.
Gregory denied to Stark causing the injury but admitted he resisted when officers arrived to move to the restricted housing unit. He claimed to have stopped resisting when he was taken to the ground, according to court documents.
Gregory also denied attempting to gain control of the Taser but told Stark, "If you're getting tazed you do what you have to do," according to court documents.
Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22 over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there until the window shot out, police said.
Gregory, who is held without bail, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. Gregory also has pending drug charges.
Stark filed for the July 29 incident one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. Gregory is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new charges at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25 in front of Gembic.
Gregory is also scheduled for a status conference in Northumberland County Court on the attempted homicide and unrelated drug charges at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 17 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.