COAL TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old inmate at Northumberland County Jail said sexually obscene and vulgar statements to three female members of the jail's medical section on three separate occasions between Jan. 27 and Feb. 5, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Terrell Turpin is now facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and harassment as well as three summary counts of disorderly conduct. He continued making statements despite being told of disciplinary actions and receiving warnings from correctional officers to stop, according to the DA's office.
The incidents with Prime Care Medical occurred on Jan. 27, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, according to the DA's office.
The charges were filed by Detective Degg Stark in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is pending.