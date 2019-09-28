WILLIAMSPORT — A federal inmate was indicted for possessing 120 strips of Suboxone while imprisoned last year at Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Tavon Johnson, 29, allegedly hid the prescription opioid on himself after receiving a visit May 21, 2018, the Middle District office said. Suboxone is used in treatment of opioid addiction but can also be abused and isn't easily detectable in machine body scans.
The charges stem from an investigation by officers at FCI Allenwood and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Johnson faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the Middle District office said.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO