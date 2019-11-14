COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail who was given drugs by a former correctional officer is facing criminal charges from the same investigation.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz announced that Anthony M. Dagostino, 24, of Mount Carmel, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance for an incident on Sept. 26. Charges were filed by County Detective Degg Stark.
The charges arise from the same investigation that resulted in the arrest of former county correctional officer Christopher Guinther, 33, of Shamokin. Guinther is facing two felony drug charges and one associated misdemeanor charge for allegedly supplying suboxone to Dagostino, the DA reported.
Dagostino provided a single round, orange and white pill that was partially crushed to investigators. The pill was imprinted in a manner that suggested it was suboxone, according to court documents.
Guinther's preliminary hearing was held in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday. Upon conclusion of testimony, all charges were bound over to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
A preliminary hearing for Dagostino at Gembic's office is pending. Guinther is scheduled for preliminary arraignment at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 in county court.