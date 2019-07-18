SUNBURY — An inmate from Northumberland County Jail allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on another inmate in June, according to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Brett D. Landau, 29, was charged with simple assault and harassment in the office of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Landau allegedly attacked inmate David DeMarco, 29, on June 29, the DA said.
DeMarco sustained lacerations to his inside lip, outside lip and forehead, all of which required treatment at the jail's medical center and further treatment at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, the DA said.
A preliminary hearing will be scheduled within the next few weeks.
Matulewicz thanked Warden Bruce Kovach and jail officials for their assistance in the investigation.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER