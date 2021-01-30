A 24-year old Selinsgrove resident has died in state prison while serving a 10- to 20-year sentence for a deadly 2015 stabbing in Sunbury.
Edgar Gearhart, was sentenced in 2016 in Northumberland County Court after pleading no contest to third-degree murder after a 2015 incident in police say Gearhart stabbed a man which led to his death.
Gearhart was 19 at the time of the incident.
SCI-Dallas Superintendent Kevin Ransom said officials found Gearhart unresponsive in his cell at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jan.28.
Officers and medical staff immediately responded to the scene to administer life-saving measures, Department of Corrections spokesperson Maria Bivens said Saturday.
EMS responded to the facility and declared inmate Gearhart dead, she said.
The Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation, she said.
The official cause of death will be determined by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.
Gearhart was serving a sentence for third-degree murder from Northumberland County. He had been at SCI-Dallas since June 2019.
"It's sad to hear this news," arresting officer Sgt. Travis Bremigen, of the Sunbury Police Department, said Saturday.
President Judge Charles Saylor sentenced Gearhart on a third-degree murder charge and a simple assault charge. In pleading no contest to the charges, Gearhart didn't admit guilt, but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might have found him guilty.
Police said Gearhart stabbed Robert “Knowledge” Blake, 46, of Sunbury, on Masser Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, a short distance from Blake’s home, on March 18, 2015.