COAL TOWNSHIP — A state inmate faces felony contraband charges after troopers say he had 60 strips of Suboxone in his possession after a visit with a relative.
Jesse McLaughlin, 35, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township was charged Tuesday with felony possession and contraband after troopers said they received information from prison staff about the drugs being brought in during a June visit.
Troopers said they received word that staff members began to listen to phone calls between McLaughlin and another individual and they were prepared for an alleged drug delivery during an inmate visit.
Troopers said staff members monitored the June visit and allege staff members saw the transaction and removed McLaughlin from the visiting room and into a cell where the drugs were allegedly found.
Troopers interviewed McLaughlin and McLaughlin allegedly said the visitor he had was supposed to bring in more "stuff" but only brought in the Suboxone.
McLaughlin will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA