A Northumberland County Jail inmate faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges after county Detective Degg Stark said the inmate created a "hazardous or physically offensive condition that escalated."
Joesph Krum was charged Wednesday. Stark said began an investigation into the incident on Oct. 8.
Stark said he was told by Warden Bruce Kovach an assault took place in one of the blocks inside the prison at around 9 a.m. Kovach stated inmates were left out of their assigned cells and were wearing restraints. Inmates were permitted to perform various tasks such as using the telephone, taking showers, visiting kiosks or ordering commissary items, according to court documents.
After Krum left his cell, he quickly approached and attacked inmate Patrick Gurdak, Stark said. Krum used both of his arms and hands to slam Gurdak's head down onto a kiosk located on the first floor of the block, according to Stark. After the assault, Gurdak, had blood streaming down his face and back and sustained lacerations to the front and back of his head and the lacerations required suturing by jail medical staff, Stark said.
At the time of the initial assault a block officer called for assistance due to the rapidly escalating nature of the incident and the increasing number of inmate participants, Stark said. Numerous correctional officers responded, and were needed, to gain control of the incident, according to court documents.
Krum will now appear in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.