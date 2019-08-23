A Shamokin resident who is accused of impersonating a federal agent and disrupting a Shamokin City Council meeting now faces additional charges of disorderly conduct for provoking a fight inside the Northumberland County Jail, according to county Detective Degg Stark.
Michael Robinson, 57, an inmate at Northumberland County Jail, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct for a fight inside a cell on Aug. 21, according to court documents.
Stark said an inmate was placed inside the cell with Robinson and Robinson engaged in a fight causing a guard to enter the cell.
Two weeks earlier Stark charged Robinson with impersonating a federal agent and threatening members of Shamokin Council.
Stark said Robinson also arrived at the Northumberland County Courthouse and accused Sheriff Bob Wolfe of stealing from the police pension. Robinson again identified himself as a RICO agent and provided Wolfe with an identification number, Stark said.
Robinson told Wolfe he was going to jail, Stark said. Robinson was escorted to the district attorney's office by Deputy Sheriff Todd Owens because Robinson continued to get more and more upset, Stark said.
Robinson is in jail on $150,000 cash bail and will be arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the new charges.