SUNBURY — A Northumberland County Jail inmate allegedly conspired with his girlfriend to smuggle cigarettes and Suboxone into the jail in May.
Joseph Krum, 37, faces two felony counts of drug possession following an investigation by the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office, according to a press release.
Krum allegedly told Christina Snyder, 32, of Sunbury, during recorded telephone calls from the jail how to get to the county lockup and which specific garbage can to drop the alleged contraband inside, the press release states.
Snyder allegedly followed the directions and was observed at about 8 p.m. May 10 delivering the contraband on surveillance footage, according to the press release. She was arrested July 19, charged with felony contraband and misdemeanor possession, and remains in county jail.
Charges against Krum will be filed at the office of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic, the press release states.
Assisting the investigation were members of the Northumberland-Montour Drug Task Force, Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office and county jail staff.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO