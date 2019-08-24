SUNBURY — A state prison inmate pleaded guilty in Northumberland County Court on Friday to attacking another prisoner with a razor blade at SCI-Coal Township last year.
Henry Colon, 33, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault. Judge Paige Rosini immediately sentenced Colon to two to four years in state prison and ordered him to pay a $250 fine, plus court costs and fees.
Colon attacked Nelson Ryder as he returned to his cell on June 21, 2018, with a razor blade tied to a finger over a drug debt from outside the prison. He flushed the razor blade down the toilet, police said.
Colon walked up behind Ryder and attempted to cut his throat. When Ryder ducked, his face was slashed and he had a 5-inch long cut that required staples to close. Colon also struck Ryder several times, police said.
The attack was captured on video, police said.
At the time of the attack, Colon was serving 1 to 2 years in state prison after pleading guilty in September 2017 to a simple assault charge out of Dauphin County, according to court records.
