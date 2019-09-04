COAL TOWNSHIP — The inmate population of the Northumberland County Jail exceeded its capacity last month, according to Warden Bruce Kovach at Wednesday's prison board meeting at the facility in Coal Township.
Kovach told the board the highest inmate population occurred on Aug. 26 with 291 inmates, which is above the 284-bed capacity, at the end of the business day. The number actually reached 300 inmates that day, he said.
"It looks like you were bursting at the seams," said President Judge Charles Saylor, who also serves as the board chairman.
Kovach said the inmate population was so high due to inmates who had not yet been released prior to the final count at 4 p.m. each day but were scheduled to leave. The inmates were yet to be processed from bench warrants or were being held for police when the count was done, he said.
The lowest population occurred on Aug. 2 with 260 inmates. As of Sept. 3, the jail had 285 inmates comprised of 222 men and 63 women, according to the warden's report.
The prison also brought in $37,883.33 in revenue from out-of-county housing and prior room and board. The jail is housing 18 from Schuylkill County, four from Union County, two from Snyder County and one each from Snyder and Montour counties.
The population can fluctuate 10 to 15 inmates a day. By the time paperwork is processed and rides are scheduled, it can be after the final count, he said.
The overtime hours also are trending downward, officials noted.
The first July payroll showed $30,575.96 in overtime, followed by $22,227.72 in overtime for the second payroll in July, $19,408.36 for the first payroll in August and $17,082.08 for the second payroll in August, according to the payroll report.
However, according to the payroll report, the 2019 overtime at $502,617.33 has already exceeded the 2018 overtime of $274,653.
The jail has 72 full-time and five part-time officers, two records officers and four administration personnel. There were five new hires, three resignations and one termination in the last month. There are five open positions, Kovach said.