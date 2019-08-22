LEWISBURG — A Union County inmate told a corrections officer he was playing “hide and seek” when he snuck into a locker in what he later said was part of an escape attempt, according to arrest papers filed by county sheriff’s deputies.
The criminal case against Tyler J. Bean, 21, of Milton, was compounded when, according to arrest papers, he intentionally flooded his cell in the jail’s segregation unit Aug. 12 two weeks after the alleged escape attempt on July 29.
Cole Wirt and Jacob Brown-Schields of the Union County Sheriff’s Office charged Bean with one count of escape, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal mischief and institutional vandalism.
According to arrest papers, Bean told Brown-Schields and Wirt he planned to run out of a jail locker room, into a county courthouse hallway and exit the building and blamed the “last minute bad idea” on heroin withdrawal.
Corrections Officer Brad Bennage discovered Bean went missing between a first and second count of inmates in a common space, arrest papers state. Bennage pulled open a locker door held closed by Bean, arrest papers state, and found Bean had stolen another inmate’s shorts.
The next day, Bean told Bennage he was “only playing hide and seek,” according to arrest papers. Bennage called it “nonsense” and Bean confessed to an impromptu escape attempt, arrest papers state.
Sheriff’s deputies assisted corrections officers in extracting Bean from his cell about 5 p.m. Aug. 12 when he allegedly blocked the toilet with toilet paper and held down the water activator with his foot, arrest papers state. The segregation unit flooded with water spreading into the jail’s main section, according to arrest papers.
