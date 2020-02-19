COAL TOWNSHIP — A former inmate at Northumberland County Jail threatened to kill himself if he wasn't allowed to make a phone call and then flooded his cell after he damaged a sprinkler system on Dec. 30, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
David Eugene Walter Jr., 49, of Lewisburg, is facing two misdemeanor counts of institutional vandalism and tampering with fire apparatus following the incident on Dec. 30 in the Bravo Block of the prison in Coal Township. The charges were filed by county Detective Degg Stark in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Walter at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 30 asked Correctional Officer James Williams to use the phone. Williams told the inmate that he needed to wait for a second CO and he wanted to be certain Walter was allowed out of his cell, according to court documents.
Walter told Williams that he knew how to make a noose and would kill himself if he did not get out. Williams returned to the cell and saw a noose hanging from the vent above the toilet seat, according to court documents.
Williams told Walter to remove the noose but he refused to cooperate. As supervisors arrived, Walter removed the intercom speaker from his cell and then broke the sprinkler head, causing an immediate discharge of water onto the floor of his cell, according to court documents.
Multiple supervisors and CO provided written statements about the incident, Stark wrote.
The damage is estimated at $350, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is pending.