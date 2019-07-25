COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate being processed for intake earlier this month illegally tried to bring a stun gun into the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Prenden D. Heintzelman, 31, of Danville, is facing a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of an electronic incapacitation device. Having a previous conviction for a drug-related felony, Heintzelman is prohibited from owning such a device, according to DA Tony Matulewicz.
Heintzelman was committed to the county jail on July 6. When jail staff was conducting a search of his belongings, they found a stun gun in his backpack. Heintzelman was questioned on July 23 by County Detective Degg Start and allegedly confessed to possessing and owning the device, the DA said.
The charge was filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.
Heintzelman remains a county inmate.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER