SUNBURY — A registered sex offender accused of attacking a female counselor at SCI-Coal Township in January 2019 is scheduled for plea court on Feb. 24.
Dustin Michael Cornelius, 23, who is currently an inmate at SCI-Frackville, was scheduled for a status conference on Monday in Northumberland County Court, but that hearing was continued. A plea hearing is now scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Feb. 24 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.
The victim, a drug and alcohol specialist counselor, was having a one-on-one session with Cornelius on Jan. 8, 2019. Cornelius is accused of striking the woman with a lock and attempting to sexually assault her in the group room located at the AA housing unit.
Cornelius is currently serving a state prison sentence of two to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2017 to false imprisonment, simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy in a Berks County Court. He zip-tied and attacked at knifepoint a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom in Spring Township Barnes & Noble in 2017 and secretly videotaped five unidentified women as they used the bathroom during the hours he hid in a stall before the assault. He was required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.
Cornelius is facing felony counts of aggravated assault and attempted rape and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and assault by a prisoner.
