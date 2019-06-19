COAL TWP. — A group of state inmates donated $14,000 to various Valley organizations during the 23rd annual TriumpH banquet Wednesday inside the Coal Township State Correctional Facility.
About a hundred family members lined up outside the prison in order to celebrate the awards banquet with loved ones who are serving state sentences.
TriumpH is an inmate social organization that is designed to institute programs that afford the opportunity to build positive values through educational and recreational programs inside the prison.
"I am so proud of the work this group does and the work we do inside here," prison Superintendent Thomas McGinley told the packed gymnasium.
"We are so happy to be able to help," TriumpH President Draye Durham said.
Some of the groups TriumpH donated to were the Salvation Army, of Shamokin, the state Prison Society, Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors and Mommy and Me Animal Rescue.
"This is just such a wonderful event," Jennifer Bagshaw, 42, of Reading, said. "This is a group that does good work and it helps the people who are incarcerated feel like they are doing good."
Bagshaw was visiting an incarcerated relative along with Lisa McGraw, 54, of Cape May, N.J..
"I have attended several of these events and this shows what god work these guys are doing," McGraw said.
TriumpH raises money through fundraising inside the jail with ice cream days, food sales, personal donations and host a prison basketball game.
"Where you all are sitting right now is right where we were able to play basketball and live our dreams," said Armel Baxter, an inmate and TriumpH member. "On this court, we can be whoever we want to be. And we get to raise money for great causes."