By John Finnerty
HARRISBURG – If you get sick after eating out, getting state inspectors to nail the restaurant for causing your illness may be more complicated than you think.
Food safety complaint records obtained under the state’s Right-to-Know Law show that Department of Agriculture inspectors rarely confirm that eateries are to blame when consumers complain that they were sickened while eating out.
CNHI obtained food safety complaints submitted about dining facilities in 11 counties. There were 19 complaints from diners alleging they’d gotten food-borne illness while eating out between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.
Those included four complaints of alleged food-borne illness after eating out in Cambria County; three in Crawford County, two in Lawrence County, three in Mercer County, none in Montour County, none in Northumberland County, none in Snyder County, one in Somerset County, none in Union County, three in Venango County and three in Warren County. Only one of those complaints was documented as confirmed by inspectors -- a Crawford County case in which a couple was found to have been running a restaurant out of their home.
All of the other complaints were closed as either unfounded or unverifiable.
There have only been five confirmed cases linking restaurants to outbreaks of foodborne illnesses in the entire state, thus far in 2019, according to Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman.
Last month, the Philadelphia Department of Health reported that 14 people in the city had been sickened by e. coli bacteria, and that investigators had identified restaurants believed to have been visited by multiple of the sickened people.
Since the available government data is based on outbreaks, it’s not entirely clear how often people are sickened by food-borne illness from dining out.
“We don’t really have a handle on sporadic cases,” said Shelley Feist, executive director of the Partnership for Food Safety Education, based in Washington, D.C.
It’s likely people get food-borne illness more often than they realize, she said.
“People say ‘I have a stomach flu,’” she said. In those cases, the symptoms point to food-borne illness as the likely source of the ailment, Feist said. But, as the other experts noted, it may be difficult to determine whether the individual got food-borne illness from eating out or from using poor food-safety practices at home, she said.
Feist, whose organization focuses on educating the public about food safety, said that some states have made helping the public understand how to file complaints a priority.
Confirming exactly where a food-borne illness originated can be complicated, she said.
“I credit what the public health people do,” she said. “I know the public gets impatient” waiting for answers.
“It’s great if people report it and it’s good if they go to the doctor because food-borne illness can have life-threatening impacts,” she said.
A big reason that a food-safety complaints aren’t linked to restaurants as the source of the food-borne illness, is that investigators won’t officially blame the restaurant unless there are reports of illness from at least two people from more than one dining group, said Sheri Morris, assistant director of the Bureau of Food Safety for the Department of Agriculture.
Another reason is that when people get sick, they will often blame the last place they dined, but in many food-poisoning cases, the illness would have been caused by something a day or two before the person got sick, said Doug Powell, a food scientist who writes about food safety issues online at The Barf Blog.
“There’s a few fairytales about microbial foodborne illness. Especially it was the last food you ate: E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter take 24-48 hours. Listeria and cyclospora can take 6 weeks to develop,” he said.
What to do?
File a complaint if you think a restaurant made you sick.
Inspectors respond to all complaints, so even if they don’t confirm that the restaurant caused an illness, inspectors may find other problems, Morris said. Also, if inspectors get complaints from multiple people about a restaurant, they will know to aggressively try to determine what’s going on there, she said. Complaints can be filed at: http://www.pda.pa.gov/FoodSafetyComplaint/.
Go to the doctor. If you think you have food borne illness, go to the doctor and ask them to do the appropriate tests to determine what’s caused your illness. If lab tests prove that an individual has food-borne illness, the Department of Health will be notified and investigators there will work to determine what the source of the problem is, Morris said.
“To investigate a suspected restaurant outbreak, we conduct patient interviews with persons who dined at the restaurant. It is important to interview both people who became ill as well as dining companions who did not become ill,” Wardle said.
“The results of our testing provide clues as to what happened, and we share this information with the Department of Agriculture. It is ultimately inspectors’ roles to help find out if there was a lapse in food safety that caused the outbreak.”
Morris said that it’s also likely that some of the cases of complaints about food-borne illness are being caused by another kind of ailment or digestive problem.
A report on 2017 outbreak data, the most recent report available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 64 percent of documented food-borne illness outbreaks nationally were spread by food served in restaurants.
Fast-food restaurants were blamed for only 8 percent of the outbreaks, according to the CDC.