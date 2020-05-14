SUNBURY — Two area insurance agents continue to support local businesses and decided to give back to frontline grocery store employees.
State Farm agents Chris Reis and Ed Wentz decided to spend $1,000 each and purchase gift cards to provide to 195 Weis Markets employees at the Market Street and Fourth Street locations.
Reis and Wentz bought $10 gift cards from Big Mambos, Marlins, Mellies, Pop Snyders, Squeeze in, Edison, Little Addys, Wake and Wire, Guigis and OIP, all in Sunbury.
Reis and Wentz bought 20 gift cards from each spot giving each business $200.
On Thursday Reis and Wentz visited the stores and surprised the employees.
“It is amazing to see how our community has stepped up to support each other over the last 2 months in so many ways," Reis said. "I have seen people finding out more ways to support local businesses than ever before, and we wanted to do something small for people who have been working almost non-stop through all of this. Hopefully, they can go and grab something from one of their favorite spots or maybe try somewhere they’ve never been and create a new favorite spot, either way we just wanted to say 'This one is on us, thank you.'"
Wentz agreed.
“These essential workers labored long hours to ensure all of us had enough food and necessities to get through these trying and unprecedented times," he said.
"They risked their own health, and the health of their families, for long hours and low pay. To support our community these heroes endured supply chain shortages, challenging customers and not knowing if the next person they assisted carried this virus. We are humbly able to provide a small, very small, token of appreciation from the local State Farm family to these hard-working neighbors.”
Weis Markets 4th Street manager, Michelle Nicklin said the employees were thankful.
"This was very humbling as my team has been working very hard," she said. "This means so much more than anyone will ever know.