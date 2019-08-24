A PennDOT contractor will work this week on a regional median cable guide rail project on Interstate 80 in Union and Northumberland counties.
The contractor, PennLine, will install high-tension median cable guide rail on I-80 eastbound and westbound from the I-180/Route 147 Interchange in Northumberland County to the Route 15 Interchange in Union County.
This moving operation will require shoulder closures and intermittent left lane closures at work locations. Work will be performed from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Minor delays are expected. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.
This work, which is part of $1.6 million safety improvement project at multiple locations in northcentral Pennsylvania, is expected to be completed in September.